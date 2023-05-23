A major road in East Yorkshire is closed due to an overturned lorry blocking the road.

The A63 is closed in both directions between South Cave and Hessle after a serious crash involving a lorry.

Humberside Police is advising people to avoid the area as emergency services attend the scene.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: "An HGV tipper truck crossed from the westbound to the eastbound carriageway and spilled its load of limestone.

"The barrier on the carriageway has been damaged and an assessment of the structure is due to take place."

More to follow.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.