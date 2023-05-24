The funeral for a WW2 veteran which was only due to have four mourners saw hundreds attend instead, following a social media appeal by his family.

John Benson, from Cottingham in East Yorkshire, posted on Twitter earlier this month asking for other veterans to attend the funeral of his great-uncle Wilfred Slater - who served with the 2nd East Yorkshire regiment during the Second World War and died at the age of 97 - as only Mr Benson and his wife and parents were due to be there.

In response, around 200 people are believed to have attended the service at Haltemprice Crematorium on 22 May, with a small motorbike escort for the cortege led by a former military biker, a piper leading the hearse and 13 regimental standards displayed in his honour.

Wilfred joined the army in 1944 aged 18, and remained active in the veteran community (inset: Wilfred at a Remembrance Day parade) Credit: MEN

Wilfred's coffin was draped in a Union Flag and carried into the chapel, where a large group of people gathered outside after lining the drive for his arrival.There had originally been no plans to hold a wake, but after the swell of online support for from both the military and non-serving communities, that had to change.

Mr Benson said it was what Wilfred would have wanted, as he had remained active in the veteran community throughout his life.

Wilfred died on 27 April after living a healthy life, despite taking bullets in both legs during fighting in the Second World War. He joined the army at the age of 18 in 1944, and saw service in North West Europe, Egypt and Palestine.

Wilfred Slater's coffin was escorted to the crematorium by a number of motorcyclists and a military piper. Credit: MEN

He is thought to have been the last surviving 2nd East Yorkshire Regiment soldier prior to his death.In civilian life he worked as a lorry driver and lived independently at his home in Beverley until he was taken to hospital after a fall earlier this year. He had been living in a residential care home for only a few weeks when he died.Following his request for a "bit of a send off", Mr Benson previously said: “We have had loads and loads of messages, it has been massive.

"I think it has touched everyone - people have been messaging from all over the world.”

