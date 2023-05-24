An accident between a lorry and a pickup truck has been causing major delays on the M62 this morning.

A collision between a lorry and a pickup truck has seen the eastbound carriageway blocked at junction 28 for Tingley.

Congestion built back to junction 24 for Ainley Top and routes through Morley, Tingley and Birstall as drivers look for alternative routes.

A lane is also closed on the entry slip road at J28 of the M62.

