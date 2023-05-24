A 22-year-old man has been charged after another man was stabbed in the head in Hull.

Officers were called to Grasby Road at around 7.15pm on Tuesday, 16 May, after reports that an altercation had taken place between two men who knew each other.

A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital for medical treatment with serious injuries to his arms, legs and head.

Leon Smith, of Lothian Way, has been charged with wounding with intent.

The 22-year-old has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Hull Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 25 May.

