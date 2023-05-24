A man has been sentenced to prison after strangling his girlfriend in an "appalling" midnight attack where she tried to escape through a window.

In a hearing at Hull Crown Court, 34-year-old Jonas Ilgunas, of Washington Street in Hull, admitted to the strangulation of his partner and assaulting her on 16 February, and was jailed for 14 months.

The woman was forced to flee from a window after the heavy-drinking Ilgunas flipped her out of bed, pinned her face-down on the floor and strangled her in a headlock, leaving her unable to breathe.Ilgunas, who worked as a joiner, later described himself as 10 out of 10 on a scale of drunkenness during the attack which left her with a black eye and fearing for her life.

Hannah Turner, prosecuting, said the couple had been in a relationship for about six years and had a three-year-old son together. They had spent the evening with friends at their home, "having a laugh" and "joking" and everything had been all right between them.At about midnight, the woman went to bed in a back bedroom. Her son was also in the room and on at least two occasions, Ilgunas got into bed with her and tried to initiate sex which she refused.

He became angry and started shouting and swearing at her, calling her a "sl*t". The boy woke up and she told Ilgunas to go to bed in the front bedroom which he did momentarily, taking her mobile phone and the boy.Ilgunas returned, continuing a "tirade of shouting and swearing". He flipped the mattress of the bed that she was lying on and left the room.She put the mattress back and tried to open a bedroom window in a bid to escape.

"She knew something bad was going to happen and she wanted to get away from him," said Miss Turner.She described how Ilgunas spun the victim round and threw her to the floor, putting his knee on her back and his arm around her neck in a headlock."He applied pressure to her neck," she said. "The victim was not able to breathe and could not move."

The woman was kept in this position for about 30 seconds until he let go, after which she tried to leave through the front door.

However, the key was not there and she was forced to climb through a large window into the garden and run round to a friend's house nearby where she phoned the police.She later said that she had been left very scared and the boy was terrified. "My son deserves to grow up in a home where there is no violence," she said.

Jazmine Lee, mitigating, said that despite Ilgunas previous convictions, it was the first of violence and it was "significantly underpinned" by alcohol abuse.

"He doesn't really remember the incident," said Miss Lee. "It has been a stark wake-up call and he has not drunk alcohol since and doesn't plan to do so again in the future."He wishes to put that behaviour behind him. He accepts now that the relationship is over."Judge John Thackray KC told Ilgunas: "This was an appalling attack upon your former partner. She was entitled to feel safe and secure in her home and in your company and you abused that trust."She must have been terrified and, at one point, your child was present."It's clear that you do have a problem with alcohol. Only appropriate punishment can be achieved by way of an immediate custodial sentence."Ilgunas was jailed for 14 months and given a five-year restraining order.

