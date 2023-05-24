A man from Rotherham who attempted to smuggle stolen gun parts through the post has been charged after two years on the run.

Wayne Williams was arrested on Monday, 22 May during a family barbecue, almost two years after officers put out a wanted appeal for him.

The gun is thought to have been stolen from the US in 2018 and police believe Williams was then involved in the attempted importation of the parts through the postal system in August 2021.

When assembled, the parts could make a semi-automatic pistol capable of firing 18 bullets.

The 35-year-old has been charged with attempting to access a prohibited weapon, being knowingly concerned in an attempt to import a prohibited weapon and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today and has been remanded until his next appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on 22 June.

Richard Harrison, from the National Crime Agency (NCA), said: "This arrest comes as a result of an intelligence-led operation which shows the NCA will continue to target and track down anyone believed to be involved in firearms trafficking.

"Tackling the criminal trade in firearms is an NCA priority, and we work with partners at home and abroad to protect the public by striving to prevent guns reaching the streets."

