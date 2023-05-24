Police have released an e-fit image of a man want to identify over an alleged incident of "lewd" behaviour and indecent exposure.

On 10 May at around 11am, police in Sheffield received reports from a member of the public that a man was in Endcliffe Park, near the exit on Oakbrook Road, exposing himself and committing a lewd act.

He then left the park onto Oakbrook Road before leaving the area.

Police officers who attended were unable to locate the man.

A witness has helped to produce an e-fit image of a suspect, described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, wearing dark clothing and a cap.

Anyone with information should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.