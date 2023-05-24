Two men have been arrested after a cyclist died following a hit and run in Grimsby.

The male cyclist was reportedly hit by a grey Vauxhall Crossland on Carnforth Crescent at around 5.20pm on Sunday, 21 May. The Vauxhall Crossland is said to have then fled the scene.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital where he died on the morning of Wednesday, 24 May.

A 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man have both been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

Humberside Police say that the victim's family have been informed and are being supported.

Det Ch Insp Alan Curtis said: " Understandably, given the nature of this incident, it will be concerning to the local community, however I want to offer my reassurance that we have already made a number of enquiries to establish the circumstances and ascertain exactly what has happened."

