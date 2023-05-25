A car has crashed into a garden in North Yorkshire after being involved in a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to Selby shortly after 6pm on Wednesday, 24 May, to reports of a car that had crashed into a garden and was "possibly on fire".

Credit: Tony Walker

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: " Upon arrival it was found that this was actually a two-vehicle road traffic collision where one of the vehicles had left the scene.

"An Audi A3 had left the road and ended in a garden."

Two women in their 20s got out of the car and were treated on scene by crews and paramedics suffering minor injuries and shock.

The spokesperson added: "The vehicle wasn’t effected by fire and crews made the vehicle and scene safe."

