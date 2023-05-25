Emergency services have recovered the body of a 16-year-old boy from the River Calder in Castleford.

Police were called to Leeds Road just before 7pm on Wednesday 24 May after a report of concern for the safety of a teenager in the water.

Pictures from the scene show a police, ambulance and fire service response, with a number of inflatable boats in the water as part of the search.

Shortly before 8.30pm a body was recovered from the river.

West Yorkshire Police say the boy's family is being supported by officers. They are urging anyone who witnessed the incident to call 101.