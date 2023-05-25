Police have said they are now treating the search for a missing 15-year-old as a recovery mission after CCTV showed someone entering the water.

Oliwier was last seen near the riverbank at the Flood Road bridge in Gainsborough late in the evening on Monday, 22 May.

Lincolnshire Police have been conducting searches of the River Trent and surrounding areas, including a dedicated underwater search team.

Sup Int Phil Baker said: "The last three days has seen a significant round-the-clock effort to find Oliwier.

"Having carefully pieced together Oliwier’s movements since he was last seen on Monday evening, we are now in the sad position to say that we believe he has entered the water.

"We have come to this belief after viewing CCTV footage which shows someone entering the water near the riverbank at The Flood Road bridge in Gainsborough at around 9.20pm on Monday."

Therefore, officers are now treating the search as a recovery operation.

They have now deployed a boat fitted with sonar from the Environment Agency to help in the search, as well as divers, drones and a helicopter.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.