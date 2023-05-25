Play Brightcove video

Kevin Sinfield interviewed by Chris Dawkes.

Kevin Sinfield has opened up about the emotional moment he lifted Rob Burrow across the marathon finish line - and how it didn't go quite to plan.

The inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon was set up to raise money for motor neurone disease (MND) research following the Leeds Rhinos legend's diagnosis in 2019.

Sinfield, from Oldham, has spoken to ITV News ahead of the launch of his autobiography about the work he has done for the MND community, including the moment he crossed the finish line with his friend and former teammate in his arms.

He said: "We wanted to finish together. The marathon was built on friends running for a mate with a mate.

"It was a really tough day for both of us. We had planned to go across arm in arm but we realised about halfway round that it wasn't going to be possible because of the nature of the day really."

Sinfield pushed Burrow around the 26.2-mile course until the very end, when, to rapturous applause, he lifted his friend out of his wheelchair and carried him over the finish line.

Play Brightcove video

The marathon raised more than £4 million for good causes, including to build a new MND centre in Leeds in Burrow's name.

Sinfield added: "I told him I loved him and what a great job he'd done because it wasn't easy for him.

"It was a special moment, it was a moment I will cherish and it was a great symbol for the marathon.

"If anyone was wondering what the Leeds marathon was about then I think that picture tells you it was about friendship and love and looking after your mate."

Since Burrow's diagnosis, Sinfield has fundraised through numerous gruelling challenges to raise money for MND research - including completing 7 ultra-marathons in 7 days.

He told ITV News: "I've learnt over the last three and a half years that it's alright to be uncomfortable at certain moments because the MND community have got a right fight and struggle on their hands.

"I'm in awe of everything they do and I'm inspired by everything they do. How tough they are, how courageous, how much spirit and humour they've still got.

"So for me to be a little bit uncomfortable - I think just get on with it."

Sinfield's new autobiography has been released today and covers his tireless fundraising for Burrow and the MND community, but also his Rugby League career and the love he has for his family and friends.

He said: "When I finished playing, I was certain that rugby wouldn't define the rest of my life.

"In horrific circumstances I ended up finding myself being passionate about something I never thought I'd be passionate about."

Sinfield added that he had "never wanted to write a book", but it was Rob who had inspired him to do it, having already written his own.

"He sat me down and said 'you need to do one' so I thought why not? I'll give it a crack."

Sinfield writes in his autobiography that every time he sees Burrow, he feels both uplifted and sad at the same time.

He told ITV News: "Every time I meet someone from the MND community I've got a real mix of emotions.

"I'm inspired and uplifted, yet I can't believe that we allow people to have to face this like we have done. I can't get my head around how horrific the journey is.

"So many families have just been devastated and what's been left has just been swept under the carpet and forgotten about. We have to change that."

Sinfield said that he is committed to helping the community so that eventually a cure can be found.

He added: "I love seeing Rob and spending time with him.

"It's tricky communicating with him because he can't talk. But his face, his smile, his eyes tell me a lot more than what you can imagine.

"When you have a text exchange with him, it's Rob - you wouldn't know. His humour, his personality, is exactly the same.

"It's not until you're face to face that you understand how things have changed."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.