Trains were cancelled earlier after a fire broke out across moorland near to the tracks.

North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) said a number of steam trains were impacted after a line-side fire in Ellerbeck in North Yorkshire.

Jim Holt, a passenger on one of the trains, said that the railway company "organised coaches to take people back to Whitby and Pickering".

Chris Price, chief executive of NYMR, said: "We apologise to those passengers impacted; the safety of both staff and passengers is always our priority.

"We would like to thank the North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service for all their assistance."

