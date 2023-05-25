Ellerbeck fire: Trains cancelled after fire breaks out on North Yorkshire moorland
Trains were cancelled earlier after a fire broke out across moorland near to the tracks.
North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) said a number of steam trains were impacted after a line-side fire in Ellerbeck in North Yorkshire.
Jim Holt, a passenger on one of the trains, said that the railway company "organised coaches to take people back to Whitby and Pickering".
Chris Price, chief executive of NYMR, said: "We apologise to those passengers impacted; the safety of both staff and passengers is always our priority.
"We would like to thank the North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service for all their assistance."
