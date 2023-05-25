Two young people have died after drowning in a lake in East Yorkshire.

Four others were rescued from the water at High Eske Nature Reserve in Tickton, near Beverley, on Wednesday night.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service were called to the lake along with police and ambulance crews after reports of young people entering the water.

A boat and diving teams were deployed to search the water, but tragically two of the six people were unable to be saved.

A spokesperson for the rescue service said: "Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families and friends at this difficult time.

"The Service is working closely with Humberside Police, and the area is currently closed to the public as we continue to investigate this very tragic incident."

It comes on the same evening that a 16-year-old boy drowned in the River Calder in Castleford, in West Yorkshire.

The rescue service added that open water, such as rivers and lakes, " are highly dangerous and people should not enter them".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.