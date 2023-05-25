A Keighley-born cricketer will be given the freedom of the city of Bradford after his fledgling career has seen him represent his country.

24-year-old Harry Brook, who broke into the England set-up in January last year, was nominated for the award by Bradford Council leader Councillor Susan Hinchcliffe.

At Yorkshire since 2016, Brook joins fellow cricketers Adil Rashid and Jonny Bairstow on the reel of names honoured in the past including JB Priestley, artist David Hockney and rugby league coach Brian Noble.

Councillor Hinchcliffe said: "He is a tremendous role model for our young people and will probably be the youngest person to be honoured as a freeman of the District which is fitting in what is now the UK’s youngest city."

A presentation ceremony with the new Lord Mayor Councillor Gerry Barker will be scheduled later in the year.

