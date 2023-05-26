Around 800 knives have been handed in to police during a week of amnesty in East Yorkshire.

Humberside Police took part in the national knife surrender campaign between Monday, 15 May and Sunday, 21 May.

As well as the 800 knives surrendered, 26 stop and searches were carried out and a total of 25 people were arrested.

Credit: Humberside Police

Ch Insp Alex Weeks, who lead the Humberside operation, said: "These surrenders show us that people really do want to make a difference in their communities and help us to get unwanted knives out of circulation.

"Knife crime can have a devastating impact on communities. Taking these off the streets mean that they cannot find their way into the hands of someone who might use it to cause harm to another person."

The campaign aimed to remove knives from the streets while also educating people on the dangers of carrying knives.

Ch Insp Weeks added: "In addition to the knife surrender, over the intense week of action 26 stop and searches were carried out and a total of 25 people were arrested."

