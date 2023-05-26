A body has been found in the search for a missing 15-year-old boy from Gainsborough.

Oliwier was seen near the riverbank at the Flood Road bridge late in the evening on Monday, 22 May.

Lincolnshire Police had been conducting searches of the River Trent and surrounding areas, which they were treating as a rescue mission after viewing CCTV which showed someone entering the water.

A police spokesperson said: "We are saddened to report that this afternoon, we have recovered a body around 300m from the Flood Road bridge.

"Officers remain on scene as we start the difficult process of removing the body."

Police have not yet formally identified the body so "are unable to confirm that it is Oliwier at this time", but they said that his family have been informed.

The spokesperson added that the death is "currently being treated as unexplained".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.