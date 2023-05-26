Play Brightcove video

Video from South Yorkshire Police.

Police have released footage of a man driving the wrong way down a major road while reaching speeds of 125mph.

Thomas Garfitt was jailed for 20 months after driving dangerously and failing to stop for police on the A1 in South Yorkshire.

The 29-year-old from Sheffield reached speeds of 125mph during the police chase on 25 April.

He also drove the wrong way down the A1 carriageway and performed a handbrake turn, narrowly missing an oncoming car.

Acting Sergeant Joe Binley, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "We often find that drivers who fail to stop for us, usually as a routine stop are linked to greater criminality and will go to extreme lengths to avoid speaking to us."

Garfitt, of Walling Road, was charged with dangerous driving, failing to provide a blood sample and driving whilst disqualified.

He was sentenced to 20 months in prison and was given a driving ban for four years and 10 months on 17 May at Sheffield Crown Court.

