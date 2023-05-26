A man has been arrested after a woman was taken to hospital seriously injured.

Police were called to Ripon Avenue in the Fartown area of Huddersfield on Friday, 26 May, after reports of a seriously injured woman.

The woman was taken to hospital and a man was arrested in connection with the incident.

A police cordon remains in place and there is a large police presence in the area.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At 6.59am this morning, police were called to reports of a seriously injured woman in Ripon Avenue, Fartown.

"Officers are currently in attendance and the woman has been taken to hospital."

