A murder investigation has been launched after a woman in her fifties was stabbed to death in Huddersfield.

Police were called to Ripon Avenue in Fartown at around 7am today after reports that a woman had been seriously injured. She died at the scene.

A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A scene is currently in place and enquiries are ongoing.

Det Ch Insp Alan Weekes said: "A number of enquiries are ongoing into this very serious incident in which a woman has been fatally attacked on the street.

"We have arrested a man on suspicion of murder and, while enquiries are at an early stage, I can say we do believe this was a targeted attack on the victim and an isolated incident."

