Rub Burrow MBE and his family will take part in this year’s Leeds Arena Group Mini and Junior run just weeks after the marathon in his name around the city.

Rugby League legend and Motor Neurone Disease campaigner Rob will be pushed by children Macy, Maya and Jackson around the course on Sunday 18 June.

Rob said: “I’m really looking forward to my kids pushing me round the Fun Run. I think it might be a bumpy ride!”

Daughter Macy Burrow said: “We are really excited to be taking part in the Fun Run with our Dad.”

Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All have fittingly organised the event for Father's Day, coinciding with the Leeds 10k and a month after the Rob Burrow marathon.Last month's event has row raised over £4m for a range of charitable causes including the Motor Neurone Disease Association and the Leeds Hospitals Charity MND Centre Appeal.

June's fun run is split into Mini and Junior categories and is open to anyone aged three years plus.

The Mini course stretches 1.5kms aimed at children ages three to eight. The Junior run is slightly longer at 2.3kms and aimed at children between nine and 15. Both welcome people of all abilities.

The event will start and finish at the Parkinson Steps of the University of Leeds. The Junior event sets off at 9.45am and the Mini at 9.55am.

Children are encouraged to fundraise for the event’s main partner charity, Martin House, which provides hospice care for children and young people across West, North and East Yorkshire.

