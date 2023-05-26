The details of sanctions against six former Yorkshire County Cricket Club players and coaches have been released by the independent Cricket Discipline Commission.

The sanctions relate to racist language used against thirty-two-year-old former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq.

Rafiq first went public in 2020 to allege he had been the victim of racial harassment and bullying across two spells at Yorkshire.

John Blain, Tim Bresnan, Andrew Gale, Matthew Hoggard and Richard Pyrah were found to have breached ECB Directive 3.3 for their alleged use of racist and/or discriminatory language in March.

Gary Ballance had already admitted to those same breaches. A suspension is likely to have little consequence for his playing career after he announced his retirement from playing last month.

The sanctions for each are as follows:

Gary Ballance – a six-match playing suspension (to take effect if he returns to ECB-regulated cricket as a player), a £3,000 fine and to take an educational course identified by the English Cricket Board.

John Blain – a £2,500 fine and to take an educational course identified by the English Cricket Board.

Tim Bresnan – a three-match playing suspension (to take effect if he returns to ECB-regulated cricket as a player), a £4,000 fine and to take an educational course identified by the English Cricket Board.

Andrew Gale – a four-week suspension from coaching cricket (to take effect if he returns to ECB-regulated cricket as a coach), a £6,000 fine and to take an educational course identified by the English Cricket Board.

Matthew Hoggard - a £4,000 fine and to take an educational course identified by the English Cricket Board.

Richard Pyrah – a two-week suspension from coaching cricket (to take effect if he returns to ECB-regulated cricket as a coach), a £2,500 fine and to take an educational course identified by the English Cricket Board.

The sanctioned individuals are able to appeal the decisions by Friday 9 June.

A separate hearing will deal with any sanctions that Yorkshire County Cricket Club will face on 27 June. The club has admitted four breaches of ECB Directive 3.3.

