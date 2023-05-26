A Sheffield Wednesday fan whose mobility van was stolen and burnt earlier this week will have the opportunity to watch his team at Wembley after help from a rival fan.

Twenty-one-year old Kaden Bramley feared he would not get to the League One play-off final between the Owls and Barnsley FC on Monday after his specially-adapted van was stolen.

His aunty Stacey Bramley's plea for help was shared 13,000 times on social media. It read: "My nephew's mobility van was stolen and burnt out last night for no reason.

"I'm not asking for charity. I'm just asking for a miracle that someone is able to help get my boy to his game."

Local travel company Yorkshire Rose holidays answered her call and posted: "We have been tagged about this post...if you do know them ask them to get in touch even though they're a Wednesday fan. If we can help we will..."

Speaking to ITV News, Yorkshire Rose director Dave Mills said: "We dropped them a message and said, look, can we help?

Offering to transport the rival fan and his family free of charge to Wembley and back, the Barnsley supporter joked: "He's a Wednesday fan yeah we may let the tyres down on the way back if they win.

"You know as long as he gets down and enjoys the day it doesn't matter who wins even though Barnsley are going to win."

Ms Bramley posted her thanks on Facebook. She said: "Kaden has accepted the extremely kind gesture. I can't thank you enough, you've restored our faith!"

Sheffield Wednesday will face their local League One rivals Barnsley on Monday with the winner gaining promotion to the Championship.

It's the first time two South Yorkshire sides have met at Wembley in over 30 years.

