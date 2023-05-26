Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager was stabbed to death in Sheffield.

Police were called to Crookes Road at around 7pm on Thursday, 25 May, to reports that a 17-year-old boy had been stabbed.

He was taken to hospital but died shortly after he arrived.

Two men, aged 29 and 18, are in police custody after being detained on suspicion of murder.

Det Ch Insp Joanne Kemp, of South Yorkshire Police, said: " Our officers are working around the clock to piece together the circumstances of what happened last night, which sadly led to a teenager losing his life.

"There continues to be a high number of uniformed officers in the area today carrying out enquiries, and there are also a number of road closures and police cordons in place."

