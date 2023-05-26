Two people have been arrested on suspicion of modern slavery and human trafficking after 13 people, including six children, were found hidden under gravel in a lorry.

The seven adults and six children were found being concealed in a lorry at King George Docks in Hull in November last year.

A 27-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were both arrested in Birmingham on Thursday, 25 May, 2023.

The pair have been released on police bail while investigations continue.

Detective Sergeant Richard Kirk said: " We take all reports of human trafficking and exploitation very seriously.

"These investigations are often complex and lengthy, but the intelligence we receive plays a huge part in safeguarding victims."

