Two arrests in human trafficking investigation after children found under gravel in Hull
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of modern slavery and human trafficking after 13 people, including six children, were found hidden under gravel in a lorry.
The seven adults and six children were found being concealed in a lorry at King George Docks in Hull in November last year.
A 27-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were both arrested in Birmingham on Thursday, 25 May, 2023.
The pair have been released on police bail while investigations continue.
Detective Sergeant Richard Kirk said: "We take all reports of human trafficking and exploitation very seriously.
"These investigations are often complex and lengthy, but the intelligence we receive plays a huge part in safeguarding victims."
