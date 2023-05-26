Play Brightcove video

Video report by Emma Wilkinson and Adam Fowler

South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday will meet in the League One play-off final on Monday, 29 May.

Having finished third and fourth in the regular season, the winner will earn promotion to the Championship in a grandstand finish at Wembley.

As supporters prepare for an opportunity to claim the ultimate bragging rights, ITV News spoke to fans of both clubs to get a feel how the pre-match build up is going across the region.

At Worsbrough United, youngsters with different allegiances face off against each other.

In Barnsley market, a Sheffield Wednesday fan works among his rivals.

On the pitch, both managers also know the importance of the fixture to their fanbases.

Play Brightcove video

Video report by Arif Ahmed

