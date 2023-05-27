A 55-year-old man is due to appear at court charged over the death of a woman in Huddersfield.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Ripon Avenue in Fartown on the morning of Friday 26 May after reports that a woman had been seriously injured.

She was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire police said:"Roger Harriott of Manchester Road, Linthwaite has been detained in police custody to appear before the morning session of Leeds Magistrates Court (May 27) charged with the murder of Sandra Harriott (56)."

He has has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

A police cordon remains at the scene while investigations continue.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

