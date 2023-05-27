Police have confirmed that a body recovered from a river in Gainsborough is that of a missing schoolboy.

Oliwier Kaczmarowska was last seen near the riverbank at the Floor Road bridge late in the evening on Monday 22 May.

Lincolnshire Police had been conducting searches of the River Trent and surrounding areas, including a dedicated underwater search team to look for the 15-year-old.

Specialist teams were brought in to help the search for Oliwier.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire police said: "We are saddened to confirm that following formal identification, the body found in the River Trent yesterday afternoon (26 May) was 15-year-old Oliwier Kaczmarowska.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is now being prepared for HM Coroner.

"Our thoughts are with Oliwier’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

"They are being supported by specialist officers and we ask that their privacy is respected. We also ask that people do not speculate about how or why Oliwier died."

