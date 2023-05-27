Major disruption is expected on the region's trains due to engineering works on the Midland main line.

Passengers including Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley FC football fans are being advised to plan ahead as only one train per hour will be operating between Sheffield and London.

Rail bosses are warning rail users to expect longer journeys and 'extremely busy services.'

The works will start on Saturday 27 May and last for two weeks until Sunday 11th June.

Network rail say improvements are being made to tunnels on the line.

Neil Grabham, Customer Services Director for East Midlands Railway, said: “We are advising Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday fans travelling Bank Holiday Monday to plan ahead and allow plenty of time to complete their journeys.

"Saturday marks the start of a 16 day stretch of engineering works where there will be fewer Intercity services to Derby, Chesterfield and Sheffield, and journey times will be extended.

“Rail replacement buses will be in place on the Derwent Valley Line, between Derby and Matlock, with the exception of the ASLEF Strike days on 31 May and 3 June, where there will be no services.

