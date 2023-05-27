Leeds Rhinos is urging people to ignore a fake account set up spreading false news about former player Rob Burrow.

The club tweeted to say Rob is fine and looking forward to enjoying the Bank Holiday weekend with his family.

In addition, it asked people not to share false information spread through the fake account.

The announcement, falsely claiming Rob had passed away, was shared by people on social media prompting the response from Leeds Rhinos.

The club said it was "untrue" and "totally upsetting" for Rob's family.

The fake page - which included a picture of Rob - has also been condemned by many people on social media.

One woman said: "I hate that there is even a small percentage of sad people that would do such a thing."

Another posted: " I cannot understand why people would spread such lies."

The former Rugby league star was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2019, aged 37.

Since his diagnosis, there has been an outpouring of support for Rob and his family.

