Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce says sorry after club relegated

Leeds boss Sam Allardyce apologised to the club’s fans after losing 4-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the Premier League season.

Allardyce was brought in for the final four games to try and turn fortunes around at Elland Road. He urged the club to quickly resolve their ownership issue to aid their bid to bounce straight back from the Sky Bet Championship.

The former England manager said he had no regrets about taking on the job and will sit down with the board next week to discuss whether he will stay in the role.

Allardyce said: “We didn’t leave a stone unturned and it’s really sad that Leeds is in this position.

"To the fans, I apologise that I didn’t do better and the players didn’t do better and try to win at least two out of the four games and give ourselves a bigger opportunity to stay in the premier league."

Leeds issued a statement shortly after the game also apologising to the club’s supporters.

It read: "Relegation is painful, and we apologise to our fanbase that the performances this season have not seen the club consolidate our status as we had all hoped.

"However, Leeds United remains in a strong position to build a team that can challenge for promotion from the Championship next season.

"We know things have not been good enough, we know we have to improve, but please be assured that behind the scenes we have worked hard to ensure that the past will not be repeated.

"Our focus is now on how we get straight back to the Premier League.

"Thank you for your unwavering support for the players and the badge, our objective is to continue to build the club into the one you deserve."

Leeds United's Jack Harrison celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Elland Road. Credit: PA

United's only goal coming from Jack Harrison, but Lucas Moura's solo effort for Spurs added insult to injury in the 95th minute to send Leeds back to the Championship next season.

Relegation comes at a high price. 60 million pounds overnight in lost revenue - and experts say there's a cost to the city too.

