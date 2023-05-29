Man charged with murder after Sheffield teen stabbed to death

A 29-year-old man has been charged with murdering a 17-year-old boy in Sheffield.

Mohammed Iqbal was stabbed on Crookes Road on Thursday 25 May.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.Peshawa Ghaffour, of Birkendale Road, Walkley, Sheffield, has been charged with his murder and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates Court on Monday.

He also faces charges of possession of a firearm on arrest, possession of a bladed article, being in possession of an offensive weapon when in a private place, and assault by beating.

A 33-year-old man from Sheffield who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has since been bailed.

DCI Joanne Kemp, leading the investigation, said: "We have so far spoken to a number of witnesses to this tragic event, and we thank them for their assistance with our enquiries.

"But through investigating this killing and trawling through a lot of CCTV footage from that evening, it has come to our attention a number of restaurants, takeaway establishments and public houses along Crookes Road were busy at that time. We would like to speak to anyone who was present in one of these, in particular The Ball public house.

"Also, at least two buses were travelling past at that time. We want to widen our net and speak to even more witnesses, as well as still looking to speak to those who may have been driving past and captured the incident on their vehicle's dash cam.

"If you were in one of the buildings overlooking the scene or travelling past on a bus at the time, please get in contact and speak to us. It might not seem that significant, but the smallest pieces of evidence often enable us to complete a puzzle and bring offenders before a court."