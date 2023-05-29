Sheffield Wednesday promoted to the Championship after win against Barnsley
After spending two seasons in League One, Sheffield Wednesday have returned to the Championship. The Owls sealed promotion with a 1-0 win over Barnsley at Wembley on Monday 29 May in a nail-biting game which sparked wild celebrations.
The goal came from Josh Windass in the dying moments of extra time, after a hard fought ninety minutes ended at 0-0.
More than 40,000 ecstatic Owls celebrated wildly at the death after their team had finally seen off a gutsy Barnsley side who had played with 10 men following Adam Phillips' 49th minute red card for a poor challenge on Lee Gregory.
Darren Moore's Sheffield Wednesday reached Monday's final in dramatic circumstances following a remarkable comeback against Peterborough in the semi-final, when they overturned a 4 goal deficit - something never seen before in play off history.
Will Vaulks thought he had won it for the Owls when he scored in the 107th minute, but his goal was ruled out for offside.
