Sheffield Wednesday promoted to the Championship after win against Barnsley

After spending two seasons in League One, Sheffield Wednesday have returned to the Championship. The Owls sealed promotion with a 1-0 win over Barnsley at Wembley on Monday 29 May in a nail-biting game which sparked wild celebrations.

The goal came from Josh Windass in the dying moments of extra time, after a hard fought ninety minutes ended at 0-0.

More than 40,000 ecstatic Owls celebrated wildly at the death after their team had finally seen off a gutsy Barnsley side who had played with 10 men following Adam Phillips' 49th minute red card for a poor challenge on Lee Gregory .

Darren Moore's Sheffield Wednesday reached Monday's final in dramatic circumstances following a remarkable comeback against Peterborough in the semi-final, when they overturned a 4 goal deficit - something never seen before in play off history.

Sheffield Wednesday's Will Vaulks (left) celebrates before the goal's disallowed for an offside during the play-off final at Wembley. Credit: PA

Will Vaulks thought he had won it for the Owls when he scored in the 107th minute, but his goal was ruled out for offside.

