A train operator has offered a £1000 reward for the name of the person it dubbed the 'suspected air gun pellet attacker’.

The incident happened near Kirkstall Forge, between Leeds and Bradford Forster Square on Monday 22 May at around 17:30pm.

It caused severe delays to services on the line and police did not find the person responsible.

Northern Rail's post on social media read: "Last week our trains were the target of an air pellet gun attack!"Not only is this stupid, it is dangerous and could have been much worse.

"Thousands of pounds of damage, delays and resource was caused by this incident.

The operator say anyone with information should contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said that the train had been hit by air gun pellets, causing a window to crack.

It said: "Officers attended and conducted a thorough search of the area, however no one was located.

"No passengers or rail staff were injured and enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

