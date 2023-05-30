All traffic has been held on the M1 through South Yorkshire after an accident.

The southbound carriageway of the M1 was closed around lunchtime with traffic held at 1.45pm.

Delays of up to 30 minutes have built up from junction 34 for Meadowhall at the A631 Tinsley Viaduct to junction 33 for Catcliffe and Sheffield.

