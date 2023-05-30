The family of a Doncaster man who mysteriously vanished on a walking trip have been to Scotland to search for him a year on from his disappearance and pay tribute.

Neil Skinner, 71, was wild camping near Bridge of Orchy in the Scottish Highlands when he disappeared without a trace on 8 May 2022.

Volunteers joined the family for a couple of days hiking in the same location where he went missing.

Neil's family placed a plaque in his memory where his tent was found near Loch Dochard.

The family also built a cairn (rock pile) in the location and recited a poem written by Neil's friend.

Neil Skinner's tent was found with all his belongings still inside Credit: Kate Armitage

Neil's daughter Kate Armitage told ITV News: "It was really emotional because previously only me and my husband have been up to the area where Dad camped and where they found his tent and belongings.

"It was really special actually. I don't think anyone realised how needed it was.

"Of course we cried but we also laughed. We retraced Dad's footsteps from the Victoria Bridge car park up to the Loch where he pitched his tent."

Phil Jones from Beneath the Surface helped organise the search and some volunteers stayed searching at higher ground.

On those helping the family in their search, Kate said: "That has been so heartwarming for us. Absolute complete strangers giving up their time, their bank holiday weekend and at cost to themselves.

"It's been extremely emotional but so required. I've come back more at peace."

