Former Hull City and Bradford City striker Dean Windass has shared an emotional message on social media after seeing his son score the winner in the League One play-off final.

Josh Windass headed home in front of 44,000 Sheffield Wednesday fans in the 123rd-minute of Monday's match at Wembley to secure promotion for the Owls.

Fifteen years earlier it was his father's day in the limelight as he struck a superb volley for Premier League bound Hull to beat Bristol City on the same pitch.

Uploading a video from his car with the caption "Wow xx", Dean Windass said: "I can't stop crying. A winning goal at Wembley. 15 years ago, it's just happened to me again.

"He was 12-years-old when he watched me do it and he's just emulated it."

Holding back the tears the 54-year-old said: "What a day, congratulations to all the Sheffield Wednesday supporters, Darren (Moore) and all the players."

Sheffield Wednesday will now host a promotion parade through the city to celebrate their success and promotion to the Championship with the fans.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.