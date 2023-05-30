Dean Windass shares emotional video after son Josh scores Wembley winner 15 years after his own
Former Hull City and Bradford City striker Dean Windass has shared an emotional message on social media after seeing his son score the winner in the League One play-off final.
Josh Windass headed home in front of 44,000 Sheffield Wednesday fans in the 123rd-minute of Monday's match at Wembley to secure promotion for the Owls.
Fifteen years earlier it was his father's day in the limelight as he struck a superb volley for Premier League bound Hull to beat Bristol City on the same pitch.
Uploading a video from his car with the caption "Wow xx", Dean Windass said: "I can't stop crying. A winning goal at Wembley. 15 years ago, it's just happened to me again.
"He was 12-years-old when he watched me do it and he's just emulated it."
Holding back the tears the 54-year-old said: "What a day, congratulations to all the Sheffield Wednesday supporters, Darren (Moore) and all the players."
Sheffield Wednesday will now host a promotion parade through the city to celebrate their success and promotion to the Championship with the fans.
