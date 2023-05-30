Firefighters are tackling a wildfire near Marsden in West Yorkshire, believed to be the eighth which has broken out on the moor so far this year.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called to moorland near Butterley Reservoir on Tuesday evening, 30 May.

Crews from six stations are in attendance and are being supported by local game keepers.

People are being advised to avoid the area around Wessenden Road.

It comes just over a week after emergency services were last called to the area to respond to a large moorland fire.

On Monday, 22 May, firefighters responded to a fire that could be seen as far afield as Sowerby Bridge.

