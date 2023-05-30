The friend of a 15-year-old whose body was recovered from a river in Gainsborough has set up a fundraising page to help with funeral costs.

Oliwier Kaczmarowski was last seen near the riverbank at the Floor Road bridge late in the evening on Monday 22 May.

Police confirmed on Saturday 27 May that his body had been recovered after they had conducted searches of the River Trent and surrounding areas.

On the Go Fund Me page he set up, Oliwier's friend Kane wrote: "This cruel and tragic event has shook the local community, with an entire town feeling the loss of our beloved friend.

"Due to the sudden nature of these circumstances, I am wanting to support Oliwier’s family and remove any financial burdens they may face so they can devote their time to remembering Oliwier and healing during such a difficult time."

A target of £7,000 has been set and almost reached as of 30 May.

