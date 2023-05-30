A man from Derbyshire has denied the murder of a Rotherham landlord who died near an amusement park in Lincolnshire.

Forty-three-year-old Gareth Hart was on holiday in Ingoldmells, near Skegness, when it is alleged he was murdered near Fantasy Island on 6 April.

Following reports of an altercation at around 1.00am, police found Mr Hart near a takeaway with a stab wound to the chest.

Joseph Allan Malek, 33, of Market Place, Belper, was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Appearing at Lincoln Crown Court, Mr Malek entered a not guilty plea and also denied a second charge of possessing a knife on Sea Lane in Ingoldmells on 6 April.

The case was adjourned for trial at Lincoln Crown Court on 9 October.

