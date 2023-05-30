A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a woman who was stabbed in Huddersfield on Friday 26 May.

Fifty-six-year-old Sandra Harriot died in hospital after being attacked on Ripon Avenue in Fartown.

Roger Harriot, 55, of Manchester Road in Linthwaite admitted murder at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday 30 May.

He will be sentenced at a later date in July.

