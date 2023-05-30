Officers have issued an appeal after a dog bit a horse on the face in South Yorkshire woods.

South Yorkshire Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection to the incident in Greno Woods in Sheffield.

The horse reportedly suffered "significant facial injuries" on Wednesday 19 April.

Officers wish to speak to this man as part of their investigation. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Police believe that the man in the image may be able to assist with their inquiries.

Anyone with information can message via an online chat or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 851 on 19 April.

