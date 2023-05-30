Police in West Yorkshire have issued an appeal to locate a missing 14-year-old girl from Calderdale.

They are growing increasingly concerned for Katelan Coates who was reported missing on Friday 26 May from Todmorden.

Katelan is described as white, around 5ft5 in height with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing an orange vest top, black leggings and a black coat.

Police say she left Todmorden bus station at 6.05pm on Friday evening on a bus to Burnley and was seen arriving at Burnley bus station at 6.53pm.

She has not been seen since and it's believed she may still be in the Burnley area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting West Yorkshire Police reference 1971 for 26 May.

