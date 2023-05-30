A man from West Yorkshire has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for rape, indecent exposure and sexual assault of a vulnerable woman in her twenties.

Fifty-seven-year-old Paul Andrew John Marsh, formally of Thornton Terrace, Halifax was found guilty by a jury of multiple offences after pleading not guilty.

Bradford Crown Court heard how the offences took place between 2017 and 2019. Marsh was arrested in January 2020.

Detective Constable Rosie Harrison of Calderdale Safeguarding Team said: “He preyed upon her vulnerability over a number of years.

"I want to thank her (the victim) for her bravery in coming forward to report these offences but also for enduring a trial at court due to a not guilty plea from Marsh."

Marsh has also been placed on the sex offender register for life and has been given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order to remain in place indefinitely.

