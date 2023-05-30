A North Yorkshire park has been evacuated after an American bull dog attacked its owner and was eventually sedated.

Police were called to Thorpe Willoughby near Selby at around 10.30am on 30 May to a report of 'a large, aggressive dog' that was biting its owner.

The dog was eventually contained in a high-fenced area and officers called experts from veterinary practices, the RSPCA, local zoos and wildlife parks for assistance.

It weighed around 50kgs and was sedated by a vet and moved to a kennel.

The only was the only person to suffer injuries in the attack.

