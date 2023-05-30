After claiming victory in the League One play-off final on Bank Holiday Monday, Sheffield Wednesday's triumphant team will parade around the city on Wednesday 31 May.

The squad will travel through the streets of Sheffield on an open top bus to celebrate with Owls fans who witnessed their 1-0 win over Barnsley at Wembley.

The Route

The players will leave Devonshire Green at around 5.30pm and are expected to arrive at Sheffield Town Hall for around 6:15pm.

Sheffield City Council say the bus will travel at walking to allow as many Sheffield Wednesday fans as possible the opportunity to share the moment with the players.

The squad including manager Darren Moore, captain Barry Bannan and scorer of the winning goal Josh Windass will be presented to fans at Sheffield Town Hall.

Road Closures

Devonshire Green

Fitzwilliam Street

Charter Row

Cumberland Street

Eyre Street

Arundel Gate

Norfolk Street

Sheffield Wednesday fans celebrate promotion to the Championship Credit: PA

Sheffield's Lord Mayor Colin Ross said: "A fantastic achievement for the Owls and one I am sure Wednesday fans will be keen to celebrate.

"The victory parade will be a brilliant opportunity to come together and celebrate another football victory for the city."

“Sheffield is the home of football and to see two victory parades in a month, with fans from both sides of the city coming together to celebrate their footballing heroes, is a real moment for the city.

The council also released some rules for fans to adhere to at the parade:

Do not follow the bus too closely. This is not only potentially very dangerous, but will also delay proceedings for the whole evening’s celebration.

Be respectful of and listen to instructions from stewards

Do not throw anything up in to the open top bus

After the parade, the team will attend a civic reception at the Town Hall.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.