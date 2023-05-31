Firefighters are continuing to tackle a wildfire which has engulfed a woodland plantation in Sheffield.

The fire at Lady Cannings Plantation broke out at around 9.30pm on Tuesday, 30 May.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: " The wildfire at Lady Canning's Plantation is now contained, however there are hot spots in the peat.

"More fire crews will be attending the incident to help tackle the hot spots."

They've urged people to avoid the area while crews continue to tackle the blaze.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.