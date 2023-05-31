After Leeds United dropped out of the Premier League on Sunday, majority owner Andrea Radrizzani has apologised to fans in a post on social media.

Fans directed their anger at the club's boardroom after relegation was confirmed at Elland Road on 28 May following a 4-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

The club finished the season on 31 points having conceded more goals than any other side in the league.

After the dust had settled on their return to the Championship, owner Radrizzani posted on twitter on 31 May in a personal apology to the club's supporters.

The Italian chairman said: "We have made significant investments to try and keep Leeds United in the Premier League, but in working hard to improve the club, we have also obviously made some mistakes.

"Leeds supporters deserve more than this. I hope that when the anger and disappointment has subsided you will see that we can come back stronger.

"I do not like to make false promises, there is still a lot of work to do and change is needed. We will keep you updated throughout the process."

