Two teenagers have been injured in a knife attack after being chased by masked males on mopeds.

The incident took place on Compton Road in the Harehills area of Leeds shortly before 8pm on Monday, 29 May.

The boys, aged 14 and 15, were taken to hospital after being attacked by a "bladed weapon" in the garden of a house.

The younger victim was discharged shortly after with superficial injuries, while the 15-year-old was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Det Insp Ryan Malyk, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "Clearly this incident had the potential to have a much worse outcome and I would like to speak with anyone who saw what happened or who has any relevant CCTV or mobile phone footage."

