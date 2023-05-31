A murder investigation has been launched after a body was found in a house in Sheffield.

Officers are working to establish the identity of the body that was found at a property on Crofton Avenue in Hillsborough at around midday on Tuesday, 30 May.

Det Ch Insp Andrew Knowles said: " We are aware of the shock this will cause to the local community.

"I want to reassure you that extensive enquiries will be carried out to understand what has happened to this person and bring those responsible to justice."

He added that the investigation is in "the very early stages" but that they are working quickly to uncover the identity.

